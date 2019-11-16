Dr. Jay Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Ellis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Ellis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
Tejas Anesthesia9150 Huebner Rd Ste 155, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific service! Very, very recommended for me Dr. Ellis! And May God bless him always.????
About Dr. Jay Ellis, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1972535524
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- US Air Force Academy
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
