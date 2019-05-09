Dr. Dworkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Michael B. Stern Dpm PC1421 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 923-3369
John F Barrett MD LLC1550 S Potomac St Ste 380, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 369-1044
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. Jay Dworkin for over 25 years, and there is no one better at footwork. I had a minor procedure done today, and he was gentle yet thorough. I could not recommend anyone more highly. Outstanding care...!
About Dr. Jay Dworkin, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Associates In Podiatric Surgery
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dworkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dworkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dworkin has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dworkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dworkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dworkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.