Dr. Jay Dworkin, DMD
Dr. Jay Dworkin, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ansonia, CT. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Southern Connecticut Dental Group - Ansonia497 Main St, Ansonia, CT 06401 Directions (203) 409-5028
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent visit!! Dr. Dworkin is kind, considerate and explains everything very well! He is the best and I highly recommend him!
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Dworkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dworkin accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dworkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dworkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dworkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dworkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dworkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.