Overview

Dr. Jay Dutton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Dutton works at Midwest Sinus Center University in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL, Downers Grove, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.