Dr. Jay Dutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Dutton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
University of Head & Neck Associates1725 W Harrison St Ste 340, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-9805
Oak Brook Office120 Oakbrook Ctr Ste 508, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 574-8222
Western Dupage Obstetrics & Gynecology Sc3800 Highland Ave Ste 105, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 574-8222
Advocate Southwest Campus Medical Building18210 La Grange Rd Ste 206, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 444-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor with a great bedside manner
About Dr. Jay Dutton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1700886116
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- University Iowa Hosps And Clins
- Butterworth Hospital
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
