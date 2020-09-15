Dr. Jay Duker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Duker, MD
Dr. Jay Duker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4677WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Tufts Medical Center
My daughter had a rare eye condition which required us to consult with the top specialists in Boston, Philadelphia and Miami. We settled on Dr Duker who was amazing and saved my daughter’s eye sight. We firmly believe he is the best in the country and has a great patient manner to compliment his expertise.
About Dr. Jay Duker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Duker has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duker speaks Chinese.
