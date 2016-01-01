Overview

Dr. Jay Draoua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from INESSM of Algiers School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Draoua works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.