Dr. Jay Draeger, MD
Dr. Jay Draeger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Draeger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Draeger works at
Locations
-
1
Folsom In-patient Medical Group, 1600 Creekside Dr Ste 1300, Folsom, CA 95630, (916) 984-7860
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Draeger?
Dr. Draeger has been my doctor for over 20 years. When I listen to stories about other people’s doctor’s offices and what they go through to get certain tests ordered, I am eternally grateful I am with Dr. Draeger. Isabelle is Dr. Draeger’s PA, again she goes above and beyond at every appointment. Nona the medical assistant who is so real and good at what she does to Sindy and Genie who know who you are when you call. No matter how busy they make time for me. At the end of the day I’m not left wondering if they did what i needed done. I either have been made an appointment that fits my schedule, or I have the refill or prescription I called about that day. Every time I think about Dr. Draeger’s office I feel blessed. I also think I am smart for knowing who is the best. Sheri Foreman
About Dr. Jay Draeger, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1619078904
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Hospital Med Center
- St Marys Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draeger works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Draeger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draeger.
