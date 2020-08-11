Dr. Doshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Doshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Doshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus, Mount Sinai Morningside and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doshi is a wonderful physician who provides excellent care to his patients. He is warm and compassionate, personable and professional. Whether presenting an initial diagnosis, procedure or treatment plan he is clear and concise, explaining in terms that anyone can follow. He will draw diagrams, provide literature, pull screenshots on a laptop to ensure the patient fully understands. He engages more than any doctor I have seen - throughout the visit he will ask if there are any questions, by the patient or concerned family members. He takes his time with his patients and ensures that all their questions, concerns and fears are addressed. Dr. Doshi is up to date on the latest technology and medical advances. Dr. Doshi gave me my life back.
About Dr. Jay Doshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Doshi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi works at
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
