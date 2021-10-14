Overview

Dr. Jay Dolitsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Medical College.



Dr. Dolitsky works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.