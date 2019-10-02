Dr. Dinerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Dinerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Dinerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Locations
-
1
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
-
2
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dinerman is an amazing doctor. He is smart, humble, kind and has excellent communication skills. I trusted him with my life and he delivered. He was patient with me and my family and answered all of my/our questions at a very difficult time. He is well-trained and is a true steward of his skills and is contributing to society in a meaningful way that is making a difference in the lives of patients.
About Dr. Jay Dinerman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1740250018
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.