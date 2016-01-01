See All Hand Surgeons in Aventura, FL
Dr. Jay Dennis, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jay Dennis, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (5)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jay Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    20305 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-2733

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jay Dennis, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Dennis, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dennis to family and friends

Dr. Dennis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dennis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Dennis, MD.

About Dr. Jay Dennis, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780652602
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Residency
Internship
  • University So Fl
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jay Dennis, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.