Dr. Jay Cook, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (7)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg
    701 Medical Plaza Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748
  2. 2
    UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Spanish Springs
    1501 N Us Highway 441, The Villages, FL 32159

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Bone Disorders
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Stabilizations
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Upper Extremity Fracture
Wrist Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jay Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790913622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Furman University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

