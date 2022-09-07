Overview

Dr. Jay Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.