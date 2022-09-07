Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg701 Medical Plaza Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 630-6250
-
2
UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Spanish Springs1501 N Us Highway 441, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 630-6250
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Overbooked Over one hr. Wait
About Dr. Jay Cook, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790913622
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Furman University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
