Overview

Dr. Jay Cohen, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universal Health Services | Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Plantation in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, C-Section and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.