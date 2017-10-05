Overview

Dr. Jay Coates, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Coates works at Nevada ED in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.