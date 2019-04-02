Overview

Dr. Jay Ciotti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ciotti works at Cottonwood Holistic Family Health in Durango, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.