Dr. Jay Chun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Chun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Chun works at
Locations
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 11 Upper Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 285-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful to have contacted Dr Chun about the symptoms of my chronic back pain. His confident and straightforward explanation of my treatment options helped me make the decision to undergo a surgery that changed my life. The pre op / surgery appointment scheduling process was straightforward and the care I received was customized to my needs. Recovery time was minimal, the incision healed perfectly. It’s so small I don’t even notice it. I was able to walk around and be mobile within weeks with virtually no lingering pain. I’m glad I had the procedure and didn’t wait any longer. I would recommend him 100 times over. Thank you for restoring my livelihood, Dr Chun, Im so grateful.
About Dr. Jay Chun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1548227663
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun works at
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chun speaks Korean.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.