Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Christensen works at Advanced Foot and Ankle of Wisconsin, LLC in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.