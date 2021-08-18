See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Jay Chavda, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Chavda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics, HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Animal Allergies and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 300, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-2090
  2. 2
    Jacinto Medical Group
    2800 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-2090
  3. 3
    East Side Office
    10926 EAST FWY, Houston, TX 77029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-2090
  4. 4
    NorthWest Office
    11240 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 210, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-2090
  5. 5
    VM Office
    13480 Veterans Memorial Dr Ste R1, Houston, TX 77014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-2090
  6. 6
    Kingwood
    22751 Professional Dr Ste 110B, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 774-2090
  7. 7
    The Woodlands
    25440 Interstate 45 Ste 300, The Woodlands, TX 77386 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 744-2090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Houston Hospital & Clinics
  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies
Tinnitus
Nasopharyngitis
Animal Allergies
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jay Chavda, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1386635415
    Education & Certifications

    • M D Anderson Hospital & Tumor Institute
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Elyria Mem Hosp
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
