Overview

Dr. Jay Cazes, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Long Valley, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University Dental School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Cazes works at Cazes Family Dentistry LLC in Long Valley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.