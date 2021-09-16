Dr. Jay Carpenter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Carpenter, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Carpenter, DO is an Urology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Center for Urology1212 Clear Lake Rd Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 796-9444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
David A. Carpenterm.d.p.a.2850 Lewis Ln Ste 113, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 706-5173
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a vasectomy done by Dr. Carpenter. The procedure went extremely well. He does an excellent job explaining what to expect and with great follow up after the procedure. The procedure is quick, minimally invasive, very private and relaxed.
About Dr. Jay Carpenter, DO
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184060881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.