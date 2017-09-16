Dr. Jay Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Carlson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Locations
Jay C Carlson MD1780 S Bellaire St Ste 410, Denver, CO 80222 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carlson has a passion and love for his patients. He is a wonderful and dedicated doctor and I can't say enough about him. I'm so grateful my husband and I found him.
About Dr. Jay Carlson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831227743
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Psychiatry
