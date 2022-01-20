Overview

Dr. Jay Campbell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Salem Health Skyline Clinic in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.