Dr. Butterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Butterman, DO
Overview
Dr. Jay Butterman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 752 N Main St Unit 658, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 225-4334
Jay M Butterman DO2623 Matlock Rd Ste 102, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 459-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butterman?
I'm a former patient. I would give anything to have him treat me again. Unfortunately, I moved away and lost my place in the patient list and, now that I'm back, he is no longer accepting new patients. He was always an amazing doctor for me. He explained things well, listened, asked questions to be sure he fully understood where I was in my mental health. All recommendations and treatments were perfect for me in the situation at the time. Completely competent and overall THE BEST!
About Dr. Jay Butterman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1285716605
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butterman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butterman.
