See All Ophthalmologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jay Bradley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Bradley, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jay Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Grace Clinic at 50th and Lubbock Heart Hospital.

Dr. Bradley works at West Texas Eye Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    West Texas Eye Associates
    12210 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 792-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Laser Eye Center of Lubbock
    4804 S Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 788-1000
  3. 3
    Aesthetic Center of Lubbock
    5109 80th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 833-9999
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Childrens Hospital
  • Covenant Hospital Levelland
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
  • Grace Clinic at 50th
  • Lubbock Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Floaters

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Entropion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 3 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 4 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 5 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Crystalline of Schnyder Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Avellino Type Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Juvenile Epithelial of Meesmann Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Eystrophy, Gelatinous Drop-Like Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?

    May 02, 2017
    Dr.Bradley is amazing. He takes his time and answers all my questions. The only problem I have are the receptionist, they can be very rude. I dread going to see Dr. Bradley because of them. They work in health care and should treat everyone with kindness and compassion.
    Lubbock, TX — May 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Bradley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Bradley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bradley to family and friends

    Dr. Bradley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bradley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Bradley, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Bradley, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912042763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, Davis; Cornea, External Disease, & Refractive Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Hsc, Dept Of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Hsc, Preliminary Internal Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Tech University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at West Texas Eye Associates in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bradley’s profile.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Bradley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.