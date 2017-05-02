Dr. Jay Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Bradley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Grace Clinic at 50th and Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
-
1
West Texas Eye Associates12210 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 792-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Laser Eye Center of Lubbock4804 S Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 788-1000
-
3
Aesthetic Center of Lubbock5109 80th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 833-9999Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
- Grace Clinic at 50th
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradley?
Dr.Bradley is amazing. He takes his time and answers all my questions. The only problem I have are the receptionist, they can be very rude. I dread going to see Dr. Bradley because of them. They work in health care and should treat everyone with kindness and compassion.
About Dr. Jay Bradley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1912042763
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis; Cornea, External Disease, & Refractive Surgery
- Texas Tech University Hsc, Dept Of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences
- Texas Tech University Hsc, Preliminary Internal Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bradley speaks Arabic and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.