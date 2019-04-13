Dr. Jay Boughanem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boughanem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Boughanem, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Boughanem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Boughanem works at
Locations
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 715-3375
Prevea Health617 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-3375
Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center2509 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Directions (715) 717-3375
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was first referred by the Hilo Medical Center to Dr. Boughanem after a very serious double fracture to my ankle of which I was not looking forward to any surgery. He was quick to assess my problem which had escalated with a blister wound on the site and took care and time to explain to me the seriousness and the need for surgery for my very unstable fracture. His staff is caring, concise, efficient, and has great aloha. He is an excellent surgeon and caring doctor.
About Dr. Jay Boughanem, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boughanem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boughanem accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boughanem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boughanem has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boughanem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boughanem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boughanem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boughanem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boughanem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.