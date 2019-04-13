Overview

Dr. Jay Boughanem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Boughanem works at Prevea Health in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Chippewa Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.