Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Bolnick works at Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    Mercy OB/GYN Ctr
    515 Abbott Rd Ste 302, Buffalo, NY 14220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 828-3520
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

High Risk Pregnancy
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  Lupus
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.1
    May 02, 2018
    Dr. Bolnick is very knowledgeable and caring. He explained everything to me and answered all my questions. I'm so grateful for him, he is the best in town.
    About Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104815679
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bolnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bolnick works at Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bolnick’s profile.

    Dr. Bolnick has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

