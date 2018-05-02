Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy OB/GYN Ctr515 Abbott Rd Ste 302, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 828-3520Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bolnick is very knowledgeable and caring. He explained everything to me and answered all my questions. I'm so grateful for him, he is the best in town.
About Dr. Jay Bolnick, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104815679
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
