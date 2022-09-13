Dr. Jay Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Bloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Bloch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
-
1
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2891
-
2
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (215) 662-2069
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloch treated me with dignity and respect. He was very competent, smart and mild mannered. I’m thrilled and relieved. And I’ve had some nightmare urologists and there is nothing worse! I am mad at myself for waiting so long.
About Dr. Jay Bloch, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1790717114
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
