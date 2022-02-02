See All Podiatrists in Millburn, NJ
Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They completed their residency with SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Bhuta works at Ankle and Foot Doctors of New Jersey in Millburn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millburn Surgical Associates PA
    225 Millburn Ave # C, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 655-9871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bhuta?

Feb 02, 2022
Have an issue with some bone growing on my ankle bone. Went to see Dr. Bhutta based in a personal referral. After examining me and sending me to get an MRI, Dr. Bhutta explained, in an articulate manner my issue and suggested that I get surgery. I will be following his advice. I found Dr. Bhutta to be extremely personable, easy to speak to and a regular guy with a great sense of humor. He also displayed a high degree of professionalism and knowledge when examining my problem. Thanks Doc!!
Sam J. Koutouzakis — Feb 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhuta to family and friends

Dr. Bhuta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bhuta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM.

About Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467710889
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhuta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhuta works at Ankle and Foot Doctors of New Jersey in Millburn, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhuta’s profile.

Dr. Bhuta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhuta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jay Bhuta, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.