Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
2 (21)
Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Moorefield Eye Hosp

Dr. Bernstein works at Advocare Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advocare Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates
    218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 100, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 326-8895
    Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center
    200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 326-8895
    Teresa Reitz LLC
    114 S Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 317-9811
    Martin R. Curlik M.d. PA
    138 S Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 317-9811

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Astigmatism

Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Esotropia
Exotropia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Exophoria
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Still's Disease
Strabismus
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 23, 2017
    I have been bringing my son to Dr Jay Bernstein and Dr. Mayumi Mori now for the past 4 years and both doctors are extremely friendly and caring. They take their time with the patient and also they answer all questions that I had. The office staff is super friendly with the kids and super helpful on the phone when making appts and informing you in regards to any insurance questions you may have. I will continue with this practice and these doctors until my son ages out of their practice.
    Cedar Knolls, NJ — Oct 23, 2017
    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1053314955
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moorefield Eye Hosp
    Residency
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    • Highland General Hospital (California)
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

