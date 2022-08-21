Dr. Jay Berland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Berland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Berland, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 328-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find when I have to make a appointment there it is somewhat difficult since the doctor is not always there to discuss with you the medical reasons your even there...But for me, I have always seen him, even if for a short time. I mostly interact with his PA-Susana Hoyos & I find her pleasant, knowledgeable & caring & never feel rushed. After consulting with Susana's evaluating/assessing my health matters, I then see Dr. Berland directly who always is pleasant & detailed in my issues & treatments even if it is only for a short while, usually about 10 minutes or so...I have no concerns about the short time with Dr. Berland, for I'm certain if my health issues required more of his attention he would administer the time needed. I don't get all the negativity here from others but I am not a witness to their interactions with the staff or the doctor, so I have nothing to comment on it just saddens me that their experiences were not positive.
About Dr. Jay Berland, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berland has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berland.
