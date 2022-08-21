See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jay Berland, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Berland, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Berland works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore
    6 Ohio Dr Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 328-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Wheezing

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Louisa — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jay Berland, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457322562
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Berland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berland works at NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - North Shore in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Berland’s profile.

    Dr. Berland has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berland.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.