Dr. Jay Berkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jay Berkowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 311 East St Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 562-2101
-
2
Nutmeg Healthcare Inc18 Hart St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 357-4934
-
3
Behavioral Wellness Associates LLC849 Boston Post Rd Ste 203, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 524-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jay Berkowitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255382396
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.