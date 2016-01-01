See All Psychiatrists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Jay Berkowitz, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Berkowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    311 East St Fl 2, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 562-2101
  2. 2
    Nutmeg Healthcare Inc
    18 Hart St, New Britain, CT 06052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 357-4934
  3. 3
    Behavioral Wellness Associates LLC
    849 Boston Post Rd Ste 203, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 524-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Dr. Jay Berkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255382396
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
