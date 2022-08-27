Dr. Basillote has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Basillote, MD
Dr. Jay Basillote, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2071 Clove Rd Ste J, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (347) 774-8386
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-4105
Sovereign Medical Group LLC1086 FOREST AVE, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (347) 774-8386
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I was. Patient few weeks ago again the staff fit me in then when I got there was so helpful the DR is amazing thank u for all your help highly recommend
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
