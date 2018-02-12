Overview

Dr. Jay Barbakoff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Barbakoff works at Northwell Health in Port Jeff Sta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.