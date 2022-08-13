Dr. Jay Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Applebaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Applebaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Applebaum works at
Locations
-
1
Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County17601 17th St Ste 110, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 790-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent, friendly doctor for both my husband and myself.
About Dr. Jay Applebaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740214618
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Dermatology Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Internal Medicine
- Naval Regl Med Ctr
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
