Overview

Dr. Jay Applebaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Applebaum works at Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.