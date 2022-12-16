Dr. Jay Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Center240 SHERATON BLVD, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 633-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is the most professional physician I have ever visited. His communication skills, dedication to the care of his patients and medical proficiency are beyond measure. I would recommend him unequivocally if you are looking for an excellent gastroentorologist.
About Dr. Jay Anderson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
