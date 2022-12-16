Overview

Dr. Jay Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach and Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Navicent Healthcare Gastroenterology Center in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.