Dr. Jay Agarwal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (140)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jay Agarwal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Agarwal works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack
    433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 883-1062

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jay Agarwal, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326433616
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwal works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Agarwal’s profile.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

