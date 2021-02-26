Dr. Jaweed Sayeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaweed Sayeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaweed Sayeed, MD is an Invasive Cardiology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Locations
Havit-2108 Hunter Rd Ste 116, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (830) 730-5953
Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic PA479 Oxford Dr Ste 104, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 214-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sayeed is one of the kindest doctors we have ever met. He has done many procedures on my husband when he practiced in Illinois and Texas and since we winter in Texas we stop and see him when we are in the area. I trust his opinion and respect his skills and he treats us like family.
About Dr. Jaweed Sayeed, MD
- Invasive Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayeed works at
Dr. Sayeed has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayeed speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.