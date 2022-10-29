Dr. Jawdat Hafez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawdat Hafez, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jawdat Hafez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Hafez works at
Locations
-
1
CLS Health | Webster Foot & Ankle Clinic600 N Kobayashi Ste 308, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 238-5296Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hafez?
Dr. Hafez is a consummate professional and a master at his specialty. When my husband needed to have emergency surgery to his lower left foot in March of 2022 due to an abscess, we had no idea it would be the beginning of a lengthy journey to recovery, but Dr. Hafez has remained in great communication with us throughout the process and is consistently professional and knowledgeable. He is thorough and extremely precise in his craft, and is stellar in his bedside demeanor. While it has been months since our first encounter with Dr. Hafez, it has continued to be a positive experience with each follow up visit with him, and we are both grateful and confident in the consistently high level of quality healthcare and workmanship of Dr. Hafez.
About Dr. Jawdat Hafez, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1841634136
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafez works at
Dr. Hafez has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hafez speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.