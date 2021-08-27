Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD
Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise, Southeast Health Medical Center and Wiregrass Medical Center.
Locations
Vision Professionals287 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 792-9500
Dothan Hematology and Oncology1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 200, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-4804
Dothan Hematology and Oncology at Flowers4300 W Main St Ste 405, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 792-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
- Wiregrass Medical Center
- AARP
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I really like Dr Bkackmon. She is very kind and knows her job. She also does not rush you when you are talking to her.
- Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1619136413
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Emory University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Blackmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackmon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackmon has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackmon.
