Overview

Dr. Jawaunna Blackmon, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise, Southeast Health Medical Center and Wiregrass Medical Center.



Dr. Blackmon works at Dothan Hematology & Oncology in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.