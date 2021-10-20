Overview

Dr. Jawaun Lewis, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Prague Regional Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.