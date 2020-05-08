Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ayer works at
Locations
-
1
Jawan Ayer- Cole MD LLC800 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 4, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 910-8700
-
2
Central Tampa Hematology and Oncology Assoicates2123 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 910-8700
- 3 5470 E Busch Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 910-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayer?
I am very pleased with my the short time that I have become a patient of Dr. Ayer-Cole. While I am not an expert in her field, I am confident that she is extremely qualified. I am so very impressed with our discussions including the time spent, the knowledge she imparted and her very fine manner. I feel lucky to have met her.
About Dr. Jawan Ayer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841273943
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayer accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayer works at
Dr. Ayer has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ayer speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.