Dr. Jawaid Ahsan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA MED COLL, DHAKA UNIV, BANGLADESH and is affiliated with Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire and Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake.



Dr. Ahsan works at Sumner Neurology Associates in Smyrna, GA with other offices in Ellijay, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.