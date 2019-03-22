Dr. Jawahar Taunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawahar Taunk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jawahar Taunk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Taunk works at
Locations
1
Advance Gastro Associates LLC34041 US Highway 19 N Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 786-0017
2
Physicians Office Building Mease Dnuedin Hospital646 Virginia St # 201, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6415
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been several times to Dr. Taunt and left feeling confident that my problem was under control. Dr. Taunk is very respectful and his staff is great. He will be my forever Gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Jawahar Taunk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1528066271
Education & Certifications
- Rw Johnson University Hospital Umdnj
- Harlem Hospital
- Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Rajasthan University
- Maharaja College, Jaipur, India
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Taunk works at
