Dr. Jawad Riaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jawad Riaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Riaz works at
Locations
Jane E. Walvoord Lcsw121 W Lamberth Rd Ste A, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 892-6700
- 2 2427 Baker Dr Ste F, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (469) 917-9201
North Texas Physician Associates Pllc333 N Shiloh Rd Ste 102, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (469) 917-9201
Paul M. Hamilton MD7707 San Jacinto Pl Ste 300, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 227-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jawad Riaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962425280
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Riaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.