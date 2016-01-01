Overview

Dr. Jawad Riaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Riaz works at Jane E. Walvoord Lcsw in Sherman, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX, Garland, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.