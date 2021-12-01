Overview

Dr. Jawad Qureshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Retina Center Of Texas in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.