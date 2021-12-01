Dr. Jawad Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawad Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jawad Qureshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Center Of Texas305 Morrison Park Dr Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 865-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Excellent
About Dr. Jawad Qureshi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811926769
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.