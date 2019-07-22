See All Podiatrists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their residency with Larkin Community Hospital

Dr. Malik works at Jawad A. Malik, DPM, PA in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Jawad A. Malik, DPM, PA
    710 Governors Ave, Orlando, FL 32808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 913-3965

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM
    About Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225469190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Larkin Community Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jawad Malik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malik works at Jawad A. Malik, DPM, PA in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Malik’s profile.

    Dr. Malik has seen patients for Bunion, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

