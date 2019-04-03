See All Neuroradiologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD

Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology
4.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD is an Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Kirmani works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JFK Hackensack Meridian Health
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Brain Aneurysm

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Intervention Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jawad Kirmani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871527721
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kirmani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirmani works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Vascular Surgery in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kirmani’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirmani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

