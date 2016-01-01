See All Interventional Cardiologists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Jawad Haider, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Jawad Haider, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They completed their fellowship with George Washington University|University of Connecticut

Dr. Haider works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    711 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (860) 242-8756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    About Dr. Jawad Haider, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    English, Urdu
    1194773564
    Education & Certifications

    George Washington University|University of Connecticut
    University of Connecticut|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jawad Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haider works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Haider’s profile.

    Dr. Haider has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

