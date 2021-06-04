See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Carolina At Columbia

Dr. Khokhar works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Endocrine and Metabolic Center, Inc
    280 Stonegate Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 333-0440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Insufficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Adrenal Insufficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khokhar?

    Jun 04, 2021
    I've been a patient for a few years now and am happy with the care I am receiving. The wait time for scheduled visit is reasonable, office is clean, the staff are helpful and professionally friendly. My only suggestion to anyone sending e-records/results from other doctors is to bring a printed copy since this office seems to have difficulties in managing e-information sent to them.
    Jane — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khokhar to family and friends

    Dr. Khokhar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khokhar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD.

    About Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336272707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Algonquin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Khokhar’s profile.

    Dr. Khokhar has seen patients for Adrenal Insufficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khokhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jawaad Khokhar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.