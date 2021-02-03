Dr. Natsag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javzandulam Natsag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Javzandulam Natsag, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Natsag works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maryland Endocrine10710 Charter Dr Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 953-2080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Natsag?
Great physician, honest, very efficient and competent in her work.
About Dr. Javzandulam Natsag, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1356575229
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natsag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natsag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natsag works at
Dr. Natsag has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natsag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Natsag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natsag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natsag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natsag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.